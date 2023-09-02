Seattle Wind Symphony season opener at UW's Meany Hall on September 30, 2023 features humor in music
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Seattle Wind Symphony is honored to feature Jason Gilliam, celebrated euphonium soloist, clinician, and music educator, in this concert.
Some program highlights:
- In Variations on “America”, composer Charles Ives paints a musical caricature that celebrates the diversity of our country.
- Candide is one of the most famous works of literary satire, and was converted into a music production by Leonard Bernstein.
- Kwyjibo by Daniel Montoya Jr is inspired by Bart Simpson.
Throughout the 2023-2024 season, Seattle Wind Symphony will explore music for wind inspired by a variety of themes, including reflections on nature, resistance and social justice, and space and other worlds.
Seattle Wind Symphony will return to Shoreline for the remainder of its season.
Laughter
Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 pm
Meany Hall (UW)
- Tickets are available now for our September 30 concert at Meany Hall.
- General $25 / Student $10
