Olympic Fly Fishers Club meets September 12, 2023 in Mountlake Terrace
Saturday, September 2, 2023
23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043
The doors open at 5:30pm and the meeting will be from 6 - 8:30pm. Be entertained and educated by a medley of reports from members, and any guests who wish to chime in, about their most enjoyable and memorable fishing trips.
It will also be an opportunity for us to meet in person those new members who joined the club during the summer. The meeting is open to all.
