With the start of school around the corner, ICHS gets kids immunized
Saturday, September 2, 2023
ICHS pediatrician, Dr. Dennis Pang, and ICHS pharmacy staff immunized over 50 children with school required immunizations as well as 32 children with COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccines.
Members of ICHS’ multilingual certified enrollment navigators were also present to assist uninsured families navigate insurance enrollment.
The clinic was part of ICHS’ ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to vaccination for all people.
With the school year beginning now, one essential step to starting the new year healthy and strong is ensuring children are caught up with their routine immunizations.
KOMO News visited the clinic to learn about ICHS’ efforts first hand. Of particular interest was staying up to day on COVID-19 vaccinations. ICHS Pediatrician Dennis Pang, spoke with KOMO News Reporter Denise Whitaker.
COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for ages 6 months and older.
Earlier this year, three ICHS clinic sites achieved Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards in the 2023 Immunize WA provider recognition program. The awards recognize individual medical clinics/medical practices for high immunization coverage rates on childhood and adolescent vaccines.
"As medical providers and parents, we know that keeping up to date on immunizations are vital to keep our families healthy," said Lakshimi Deepa Yerram, ICHS Chief Medical Officer.
"In fact, vaccines have saved more lives than any other medical intervention."
American Academy of Pediatrics reported that there was a "significant drop in well-child visits" and delayed vaccinations due to the pandemic.
Earlier this year, three ICHS clinic sites achieved Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards in the 2023 Immunize WA provider recognition program. The awards recognize individual medical clinics/medical practices for high immunization coverage rates on childhood and adolescent vaccines.
