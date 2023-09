With the start of school around the corner, ICHS gets kids immunized

"As medical providers and parents, we know that keeping up to date on immunizations are vital to keep our families healthy," said Lakshimi Deepa Yerram, ICHS Chief Medical Officer.

"In fact, vaccines have saved more lives than any other medical intervention."





The clinic was part of ICHS’ ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to vaccination for all people.The American Academy of Pediatrics reported that there was a "significant drop in well-child visits" and delayed vaccinations due to the pandemic.With the school year beginning now, one essential step to starting the new year healthy and strong is ensuring children are caught up with their routine immunizations. KOMO News visited the clinic to learn about ICHS’ efforts first hand. Of particular interest was staying up to day on COVID-19 vaccinations. ICHS Pediatrician Dennis Pang, spoke with KOMO News Reporter Denise Whitaker.COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for ages 6 months and older.Earlier this year, three ICHS clinic sites achieved Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards in the 2023 Immunize WA provider recognition program. The awards recognize individual medical clinics/medical practices for high immunization coverage rates on childhood and adolescent vaccines.