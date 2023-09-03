Public Hearing Sept. 14, 2023 for Emergency, Transitional, and Permanent Supportive Housing City of Lake Forest Park





The interim regulations were renewed in Ordinance Number 23-1264 on March 9, 2023, and are set to expire on September 19, 2023.





The City Council will consider renewing the interim regulations in Ordinance Number 1227 for another six months. The public hearing is intended to provide an opportunity for public testimony regarding the proposed renewal. The terms of the interim regulations can be found in the agenda packet for the hearing and in Ordinance Number 1227.





The public hearing will be conducted during the City Council’s regular meeting on September 14, 2023. The meeting will begin at 7:00pm, and the public hearing will commence thereafter. The public hearing will be held virtually and in person. *Instructions for how to participate in the virtual public hearing may be found on the agenda for the meeting. Written testimony will be accepted prior to the meeting and distributed to the City Council, and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.



Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov no later than 5:00pm local time on the date of the hearing.

City Clerk

September 1, 2023

*The agenda will be available





The City of Lake Forest Park City Council passed Ordinance Number 1227 on September 9, 2021, adopting interim regulations for indoor emergency shelters, emergency housing, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing.