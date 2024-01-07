Naval Chapel listed on National Register of Historic Places
Sunday, January 7, 2024
|The chapel sits in a grove of evergreens in the middle of the Fircrest property
Photo by Janet Way
After four years of hard work by Shoreline resident Janet Way, the Naval Chapel located in a small grove of trees in the middle of the Fircrest property, has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places maintained by the National Parks.
|Interior of the Naval Chapel at Fircrest
Photo by Janet Way
Listing as it appears on the weekly report of the National Parks registry of historic places:
WASHINGTON, KING COUNTY,Seattle Naval Hospital Chapel,
1902 NE 150th Street,
Shoreline, SG100009645,
LISTED, 12/26/2023
Last fall it was listed on the Washington State Registry of Historic Places (see previous article)
0 comments:
Post a Comment