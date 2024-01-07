Naval Chapel listed on National Register of Historic Places

Sunday, January 7, 2024

The chapel sits in a grove of evergreens in the middle of the Fircrest property
Photo by Janet Way

After four years of hard work by Shoreline resident Janet Way, the Naval Chapel located in a small grove of trees in the middle of the Fircrest property, has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places maintained by the National Parks.

Interior of the Naval Chapel at Fircrest
Photo by Janet Way

Listing as it appears on the weekly report of the National Parks registry of historic places:

WASHINGTON, KING COUNTY,
Seattle Naval Hospital Chapel,
1902 NE 150th Street,
Shoreline, SG100009645,
LISTED, 12/26/2023

Last fall it was listed on the Washington State Registry of Historic Places (see previous article)


