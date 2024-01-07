Shoreline Tool Library now open for business

Ribbon cutting with a chain saw. Exec Director Josh Epstein center in green vest.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the eagerly anticipated On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the eagerly anticipated Shoreline Tool Library opened for business. A project of Seattle REconomy, which also runs the NE Seattle Tool Library, it is sponsored by a grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology, in partnership with King County Solid Waste Division and the City of Shoreline.





The Tool Library is located in the Evergreen RV building. The yellow sign is still out front.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Front counter. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The check in counter is right in front of the doors, with volunteers ready to greet and direct customers. The check in counter is right in front of the doors, with volunteers ready to greet and direct customers.





The building interior is a log cabin. Racks hold shovels, and brooms.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Photos by John Boril

Everyone has their favorite things. John Boril favored wheelbarrows and clamps - and found a sewing machine among the power tools.





Neatly organized shelves - and Executive Director Josh Epstein

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Josh Epstein, Executive Director, was everywhere during the Grand Opening, making sure that questions were answered and everyone got to find everything they wanted.





Photo by Steven H. Robinson Fixer Nights





He has plans for the future. There is a space for bicycles. He plans to hold regular “Fixer Nights” where people can fix their lamps or tools that may need some attention.





The Fixer Nights will be held on the third Wednesday starting this month on January 17, 2024. People can stop by at 7:00pm or sign up on the website





Membership





Members join for a monthly, yearly, or lifetime fee. Or they can volunteer for regular shifts. Then any tool in the library can be checked out.





Tool Donations





The library will accept your donated tools to add to its inventory.







