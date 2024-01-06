NEMCo Drone Team demonstration on Saturday January 13, 2024 in Kenmore



On Saturday, January 13, 2024 NEMCo will be hosting a community information session to provide a program update regarding the NEMCo Drone program and you will be able to see the Air Squirrels Drone Team up close.

NEMCo is one of the first local organizations to implement a volunteer Drone Program with the mission to provide its Emergency Manager and partnering agencies with a way to reduce risk, liability and exposure to hazards for volunteers, first responders and the public.





We are actively looking for volunteers to join the drone team.





If you have an interest in drones and would like to participate, information on how you can get involved will also be presented. Training is starting soon and we have several positions including: Ground Safety, Air Safety, Flight Safety, Pilots and Data Processing.





There is no previous experience required. Stop by on the 13th to learn more!



