Shoreline Public Schools Foundation donates $100K to Shoreline Schools for classroom enrichment projects

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Mural created by Einstein students with "Engagement Grants"

The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation and the generous donors who contribute to help enrich our schools funded over $100K in 46 Engagement Grants submitted by teachers during the last school year.

At Einstein Middle School, grant funds were used for a visual arts project that involved more than 300 students who collaborated on a theme, drafted ideas and then each painted a tile. When combined, a mural was created and permanently installed.

If you are a Shoreline School District employee, grant applications for 2024-25 are now available here


