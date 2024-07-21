Shoreline Public Schools Foundation donates $100K to Shoreline Schools for classroom enrichment projects
Sunday, July 21, 2024
|Mural created by Einstein students with "Engagement Grants"
The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation and the generous donors who contribute to help enrich our schools funded over $100K in 46 Engagement Grants submitted by teachers during the last school year.
At Einstein Middle School, grant funds were used for a visual arts project that involved more than 300 students who collaborated on a theme, drafted ideas and then each painted a tile. When combined, a mural was created and permanently installed.
If you are a Shoreline School District employee, grant applications for 2024-25 are now available here
