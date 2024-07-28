Animal Medical Center of Seattle (in Shoreline) works with Woodland Park Zoo to treat their ailing jaguar

Nayla in her habitat at Woodland Park Zoo

Our neurology team at the Animal Medical Center of Seattle had the honor and opportunity to work with Woodland Park Zoo's jaguar, Nayla.





Animal keepers at the zoo noticed Nayla, who will be 19 in October, was having balance issues. An initial exam showed Nayla had a head tilt, difficulty walking, and abnormal mental activity and eye movement.





Shoreline and Zoo medical staff studying Nayla's MRI scan

In late June, Nayla was sedated and transported to our hospital where she underwent an MRI and cerebrospinal fluid collection. Woodland Park zoo's veterinarians, Dr. Misty Garcia and Dr. Yousuf Jafarey working with Animal Medical Center veterinary neurologist, Dr. Chai-Fe Li, were able to rule out a brain tumor, other central nervous system disease, and several other potential metabolic issues that could have caused her symptoms.





While a specific diagnosis remains elusive, with medication, supportive treatments, and special care provided by her animal care team, Nayla has improved significantly.





“Nayla has responded to treatment, and her neurological symptoms are almost fully resolved,” said Dr. Garcia. “We are excited by her remarkable recovery including her sassy personality.”

Nayla is doing well and is back in her habitat at the Zoo

Guests can once again see Nayla enjoying the jaguar habitat in the zoo's Tropical Rain Forest.





“We’re excited to see Nayla being herself once again in Jaguar Cove,” said Animal Curator at Woodland Park Zoo, Shawn Pedersen. “Nayla has been an incredible ambassador for this near-threatened species over the years and we’re very happy to see her back out enjoying herself and bringing smiles to zoo guests.”











