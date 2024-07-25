July recipe from Town & Country Market: Lemon-Herb Shrimp Rolls
Thursday, July 25, 2024
A different take on the classic lobster roll – the bright fresh flavors of the season come through in every bite, it’s the perfect addition to any BBQ or picnic!
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Yield: 4 Servings
INGREDIENTS
⅓ cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon dijon or whole grain mustard
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 celery stalk, finely diced
1 tablespoon shallot or red onion, finely diced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs such as tarragon, dill, basil, chives, cilantro, parsley
1 pound cooked shrimp (chopped if large)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 soft side or top loading buns (such as traditional, brioche, or Hawaiian hot dog buns, Bui buns, or lobster roll buns)
Lettuce leaves, sliced green onions and sliced avocado for garnish (optional)
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Combine mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, celery, shallot and herbs of choice; season with salt and pepper. Fold in shrimp. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Shrimp salad can be prepared one day ahead.
STEP 2
Split buns and lightly toast. Fill each bun with shrimp salad and garnish with lettuce, green onion and avocado.
OPTIONS
Use more or less of certain fresh herbs to your taste or try a combination of your favorites!
Fresh local ingredients can be found at Town & Country Market in Shoreline Place, 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133
