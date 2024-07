July recipe from Town & Country Market: Lemon-Herb Shrimp Rolls

Lemon-Herb Shrimp Rolls

A different take on the classic lobster roll – the bright fresh flavors of the season come through in every bite, it's the perfect addition to any BBQ or picnic!Difficulty Level: EasyPrep Time: 10 MinutesYield: 4 ServingsINGREDIENTS⅓ cup mayonnaise1 teaspoon dijon or whole grain mustard2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice1 celery stalk, finely diced1 tablespoon shallot or red onion, finely diced1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs such as tarragon, dill, basil, chives, cilantro, parsley1 pound cooked shrimp (chopped if large)Salt and freshly ground black pepper4 soft side or top loading buns (such as traditional, brioche, or Hawaiian hot dog buns, Bui buns, or lobster roll buns)Lettuce leaves, sliced green onions and sliced avocado for garnish (optional)PREPARATIONSTEP 1Combine mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, celery, shallot and herbs of choice; season with salt and pepper. Fold in shrimp. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Shrimp salad can be prepared one day ahead.STEP 2Split buns and lightly toast. Fill each bun with shrimp salad and garnish with lettuce, green onion and avocado.OPTIONSUse more or less of certain fresh herbs to your taste or try a combination of your favorites!