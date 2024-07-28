Join communities of crafters and musicians at the Shoreline Senior Activity Center

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Here are some of the ongoing activities at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center. You can drop in at any time and pay at the front desk. Generous parking in front of the building.


And lots of friendly people!

Some of the knitting / crocheting community at the Senior Activity Center

Basic Knitting Club

Whether you want to learn a new craft, gain tips on a knitting project you are working on, or just want a community to knit with, this group of friendly crafters welcomes you. Should you prefer to crochet, no problem! Everyone is welcome. Come and join the fun!
New Participants and Walk-ins are welcome!


Guitar & Song Circle

Come play guitar and sing! This jam session is for people who want to play guitar together, sing together, and share our talents. Skill level needed: Please be able to tune your guitar and read lead sheets (written in English).
New Participants and Walk-ins are welcome!


Driftwood Sculpture

Unveil the hidden beauty in driftwood with expert Susan Watts. Explore the art of driftwood transformation by shaping, smoothing, and enhancing weathered wood into stunning natural art. 

Instructor has basic tools available for $25.
New Participants and Walk-ins are welcome!

  

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

