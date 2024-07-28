Join communities of crafters and musicians at the Shoreline Senior Activity Center

Here are some of the ongoing activities at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center. You can drop in at any time and pay at the front desk. Generous parking in front of the building.

And lots of friendly people!

Some of the knitting / crocheting community at the Senior Activity Center





Day: Mondays 1:00 pm–2:30 pm

Cost: Members $3 per meeting Non-member $7 per meeting

Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 New Participants and Walk-ins are welcome!









Whether you want to learn a new craft, gain tips on a knitting project you are working on, or just want a community to knit with, this group of friendly crafters welcomes you. Should you prefer to crochet, no problem! Everyone is welcome. Come and join the fun!New Participants and Walk-ins are welcome!



Day: Wednesdays 2:00-3:30 pm

Cost: Members $3 per meeting Non-member $5 per meeting

Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 New Participants and Walk-ins are welcome!









Come play guitar and sing! This jam session is for people who want to play guitar together, sing together, and share our talents. Skill level needed: Please be able to tune your guitar and read lead sheets (written in English).New Participants and Walk-ins are welcome!

Unveil the hidden beauty in driftwood with expert Susan Watts. Explore the art of driftwood transformation by shaping, smoothing, and enhancing weathered wood into stunning natural art.



