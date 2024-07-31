Ridgecrest block party on 3rd NE between 157th and 158th August 3, 2024
Ridgecrest Block Party Saturday, August 3, 2024 5:00-9:30pm on 3rd Ave NE between 157th & 158th
Hang with your neighbors for National Night Out!
Everyone who lives in the vicinity of 3rd Ave NE in the Ridgecrest neighborhood is welcome!
Bring a chair and food/drink for yourself/family or an optional dish to share.
There will be a grill available if needed.
Please note: 3rd Ave NE will be closed to through traffic between 158th and 157th from 4:30pm - 10:00pm on the 3rd.
For updates and more info, follow us on Instagram @RidgecrestBlockParty
