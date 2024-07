Kenmore City Council adopts resolution in support of Northshore Fire levy rate ballot measure (Proposition No. 1)

The Northshore Fire Department is seeking voter approval to restore its fire levy to $0.70 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2024 (to be collected in 2025), which is an increase of approximately $0.18 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.



State limitations on funding increases have not allowed the Northshore Fire Department to keep up with increasing labor and operational costs and planned capital improvement projects. If approved, this levy would provide a major funding source for emergency services provided by the Northshore Fire Department.