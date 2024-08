Medic One photo by Steven H. Robinson A vehicle - bicycle collision sent the bicyclist to the hospital on Tuesday, August 30, 2024. A vehicle - bicycle collision sent the bicyclist to the hospital on Tuesday, August 30, 2024.





Shoreline Fire responded to a collision at northbound Aurora and N 170th just after noon on Tuesday, to treat an injured bicyclist and transport to the hospital.





The roadway was blocked northbound and narrowed to one lane southbound during the response.





No other information is available.