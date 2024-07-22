Friendship Adventures Arts and Crafts market at Friendship Academy in Shoreline July 27, 2024
Monday, July 22, 2024
This event assists in the continuation of affordable, socialization and recreational programs for our participants and families of Intellectual Developmental Disabilities.
As a local, small non-profit, for over 25 years, Friendship Adventures services have been maintained with the contributions of donations, volunteers, grants and fundraisers of many long time friends and family.
This year we would like to invite you to be part of the first Annual Arts and Craft Market.
We are seeking local artist to vendor. It is open to everyone! Neighbors, businesses, out of state vendors. There is a small donation request for an inside table of 6 feet and 2 chairs, but only while available. Request your spot today and support our arts and craft activities for Adults living with Intellectual Disabilities!
Mark your calendars! July 27, 2024! 1 pm– 3 pm at Friendship Academy 1206 N 185th St, Shoreline WA 98133.
Questions: contact Brandy Padua 425-343-9421
