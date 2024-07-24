Sam Scott 2024 Summer Studio Show July 29 - August 4, 2024

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Sam Scott pottery by appointment

Shoreline ceramic artist, Sam Scott, will be opening his studio for his 2024 Summer Studio Show.

He will be setting up appointments for individual visits instead of a two day general opening.

One hour appointments will be available for Monday, July 29th through Sunday August 4th, 2024.

Appointments will be available from 12 - 5pm each day. Exceptions can be made.

Pottery by Sam Scott

He will have lots of work available!

To set up an appointment or if you have any questions, contact Sam at cheerspots@yahoo.com, or you can go to his website or call 206-542-1944.


