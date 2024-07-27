Weekend closure of SR 520, SR 520 Trail across Lake Washington begins Friday night, July 26, 2024
Saturday, July 27, 2024
|520 Bridge closed this weekend
Photo courtesy WSDOT
Weekend closure of SR 520, SR 520 Trail across Lake Washington begins Friday night, July 26, 2024, however, Eastbound SR 520 lane to reopen for three hours Saturday afternoon, July 27, for Seafair Torchlight Parade traffic
Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians traveling across Lake Washington should plan ahead for a State Route 520 closure from 11pm Friday night, July 26, until 5am Monday, July 29.
The closure spans from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Ave NE in Clyde Hill. The SR 520 Trail also will close throughout the weekend.
3-hour opening of eastbound lane for Seafair Torchlight Parade
To accommodate people leaving the Seafair Torchlight Parade, from 4:30 to 7:30pm Saturday, July 27, crews will open:
- The northbound I-5 ramp to eastbound SR 520.
- One eastbound SR 520 lane from I-5 to the Eastside.
- The SR 520 eastbound off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard.
People going to the parade from the Eastside should find alternate routes and expect delays since there is continuous weekend construction on westbound SR 520.
During the weekend, contractor crews working for the SR 520 I-5 Express Lanes Connection Project will repave the westbound SR 520 ramp to southbound I-5.
0 comments:
Post a Comment