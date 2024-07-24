Current work parties in Shoreline parks with the Green Shoreline Partnership
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Upcoming restoration work party events with the Green Shoreline Partnership!
On Wednesday, 7/24 we will be in Richmond Beach Library Community Park.
On Friday, 7/26 we will be at Hamlin Upper Forest near 165th St.
On Saturday, 7/27 we will be at
stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
