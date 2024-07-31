Upcoming restoration work party events in Shoreline parks
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Invest in the future of our city’s urban forest! Please join us for upcoming restoration work party events in Shoreline parks:
On Saturday, 8/3 we will be in
· Shoreline Park
· Shoreview Park
· Hamlin Park
· Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
No experience necessary! Just bring your enthusiasm.
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
