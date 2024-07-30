First Annual Shoreline Slam High School Tennis Tournament a breakout success
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
|Rylie Gettman, Shorewood and Luke Madath,
Bishop Blanchet, earned Gold in mixed doubles
July 29, 2024 Shoreline, WA
The First Annual Shoreline Slam High School Tennis Tournament Presented by Tennis Center Sand Point was a resounding success, attracting 162 players from over 35 different high schools from Friday July 26 through Sunday July 28, 2024.
Jointly hosted by the Shorewood and Shorecrest High School tennis programs, with matches played at both Kellogg Middle School and Shorewood High School courts, the Shoreline Slam attracted athletes from all across Washington and as far away as Vancouver Island, Canada and even Luxembourg.
The Shoreline Slam was inspired by the Snohomish Summer Smash, an annual tournament created nine years ago for tennis players looking to compete in the off season against their high school peers.
Offering Gold, Silver and Bronze divisions, both tournaments cater to players of all abilities, from junior varsity to state medalists.
Luke Madath, a senior at Bishop Blanchet and 5th place boys doubles medalist at the 2024 WA State 3A Tennis Championships, dominated the event, claiming first place honors in each of the Boys Gold Singles, Boys Gold Doubles and Gold Mixed Doubles events.
|Senior Luke Madath, Bishop Blanchet, claimed first place
in Boys singles, Boys doubles, and Mixed doubles.
Madath defeated Henry Zhu from The Overlake School 6-1, 6-4, then teamed up with Peter Kosten, a senior at Shorewood, to claim the Boys Gold Doubles title with a score of 6-4, 6-2 over Zhu and his Overlake teammate, Benjamin Ta.
For his last victory of the weekend, Madath teamed up for Mixed Doubles with Shorewood Junior Rylie Gettmann, winning 6-1, 6-1 over Nalu Akiona of Edmonds Woodway and Addie Streidl of Lakeside.
Gettmann also claimed multiple trophies, teaming up with Shorewood teammate Alex Mignogna to win Girls Gold Doubles 6-1, 6-1 over Streidl and her Lakeside teammate, Caroline Carter.
Shorewood Junior Carlota Garibay Romero claimed the Girls Gold Singles title over Gettmann 6-0, 6-2, having secured the Girls Gold Singles and Gold Mixed Doubles titles at the Snohomish Summer Smash the prior weekend.
“When we started planning this event, we were hoping to have 80 kids registered,” said Leslie Boyd of Shorewood Boosters.
Kosten, Gettmann, Akiona and Streidl are all former WA State 3A Tennis medalists.
|Shorewood Gold Doubles Rylie Gettmann and Alex Mignogna
|Shorewood Junior Carlota Garibay Romero
claimed the Girls Gold Singles title
"We are thrilled with the turnout and the level of competition we witnessed at our inaugural Shoreline Slam," said Arnie Moreno, head coach of the Shorewood High School tennis program.
"This tournament has set a high standard, and we look forward to making it an annual tradition that continues to inspire and connect young tennis players."
“To have over double that number participate in our very first year shows us just how much kids value friendly competition against their peers. We are so happy to have been able to provide them with this opportunity.”
Final results are attached, with more information available at Shoreline Slam.
Rob Mann, head coach of the Shorecrest High School tennis program, added, "The collaboration between our schools and the enthusiastic participation from the players, families and volunteers made this event a resounding success.
'We are very excited about the future of the Shoreline Slam and the positive impact it will continue to have on our local tennis community for years to come."
Shoreline Slam
Presented by Tennis Center Sand Point
2024 Final Results
- Luke Madath (Bishop Blanchet) def. Henry Zhu (The Overlake School) 6-1,6-4
- Consolation: Jiang Yang (Cascade) def. Indigo Vining (Shorecrest) 8-4
Boys Gold Doubles
- Madath & Peter Kosten (Shorewood) def. Zhu and Benjamin Tan (Overlake) 6-4, 6-2
- Consolation: Dylan Kim & Levi Seslar (Kamiak) def. Aren Whaley (Lincoln) & Dean Johnson (Seattle Prep) 8-3
- Carlota Garibay Romero (Shorewood) def. Rylie Gettmann (Shorewood) 6-0, 6-2
- Consolation: Bernadine Salvatierra (Squalicum) & Claire Stodola (Sehome) def. Cassidy Hill & Natasha Hartley (Highline) 8-3
- Gettmann and Alex Mignogna (Shorewood) def. Addie Streidl and Caroline Carter (Lakeside) 6-1, 6-1
- Consolation: Meiweya Amazona (Archbishop Murphy) def. Lauren Rosauer (Seattle Prep) 8-4
- Gettmann and Madath def. Streidl and Nalu Akiona (Edmonds Woodway) 6-1, 6-1
- Consolation: Aivy Nguyen (Silas) & Nicholas Markham (Curtis) def. Roman Easter & Cassidy Hill (Highline) 8-5
- Logan McKay (University Prep) def. Alvaro Lucioni (SAAS) 6-0, 2-6, 10-3
- Consolation: Edward Hammar (Kamiak) def. Nathaniel Skonier (Shorecrest) 8-2
- Lucioni (SAAS) and Tucker Punke (Seattle Prep) def. McKay and Nash Langer (Bishop Blanchet) 6-1, 6-2
- Consolation: Joey Nyman & Teagan Nguyen (Curtis) def. Sergey Tsay & Kaden Wu (Kamiak) 8-5
- Jojo Ziegler (The Bush School) def. Sophia Manabat (Cascade) 6-3, 6-2
- Consolation: Sydney Stimmel (Columbia River) def. Audrey Garcia (Kamiak) 8-3
- Annie VanAssche & Cora Jones (Snohomish) def. Scarlett Ebel & Lauren Rosauer (Seattle Prep) 6-0, 6-3
- Consolation: Addie Falkin & Cally Webb (Shorewood) def. Rachel Bell & Kira McKay (Burlington Edison) 8-7
- Cole Skotdal & Mary Beth Salentine (Seattle Prep) def. Dean Johnson & Scarlett Ebel (Seattle Prep) 6-3, 6-2
- Consolation: Jad Elayan & Manabat (Cascade) def. Sydney & Tyler Stimmel (Columbia River) 8-3
|Zachary Gordon, Shorewood took
Bronze in Boys singles
- Zachary Gordon (Shorewood) def. Drew Boyd (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-2
- Consolation: Reid Bley (Shorewood) def. Carter Moores (Snohomish) 8-3
Boys Bronze Doubles
- Thomas Finch (Bishop Blanchet) and Cameron Kliger (Seattle Prep) def. Gordon and Boyd 7-6, 1-6, 10-2
- Consolation: Fletcher Grant (Nathan Hale) & Carlos Brown (Mountlake Terrace) def. David Yoon and Kazuki Stellmon (Shorecrest) 8-2
Girls Bronze Singles
- Ophelia Colic (Brentwood College) def. Milah Merlino (Bishop Blanchet)
- Consolation: Karli Nelson (Snohomish) def. Abrielle Wahl (Kings) 9-8
Girls Bronze Doubles
- Aivy Le and Maily Nguyen (Silas) round robin winners
