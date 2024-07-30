First Annual Shoreline Slam High School Tennis Tournament a breakout success

Senior Luke Madath, Bishop Blanchet, claimed first place

in Boys singles, Boys doubles, and Mixed doubles.





Madath defeated Henry Zhu from The Overlake School 6-1, 6-4, then teamed up with Peter Kosten, a senior at Shorewood, to claim the Boys Gold Doubles title with a score of 6-4, 6-2 over Zhu and his Overlake teammate, Benjamin Ta.





Rylie Gettmann, winning 6-1, 6-1 over Nalu Akiona of Edmonds Woodway and Addie Streidl of Lakeside.

Kosten, Gettmann, Akiona and Streidl are all former WA State 3A Tennis medalists.



Shorewood Gold Doubles Rylie Gettmann and Alex Mignogna

Gettmann also claimed multiple trophies, teaming up with Shorewood teammate Alex Mignogna to win Girls Gold Doubles 6-1, 6-1 over Streidl and her Lakeside teammate, Caroline Carter. also claimed multiple trophies, teaming up with Shorewood teammateto win Girls Gold Doubles 6-1, 6-1 over Streidl and her Lakeside teammate,

Shorewood Junior Carlota Garibay Romero

claimed the Girls Gold Singles title Shorewood Junior Carlota Garibay Romero claimed the Girls Gold Singles title over Gettmann 6-0, 6-2, having secured the Girls Gold Singles and Gold Mixed Doubles titles at the Snohomish Summer Smash the prior weekend.



"We are thrilled with the turnout and the level of competition we witnessed at our inaugural Shoreline Slam," said Arnie Moreno, head coach of the Shorewood High School tennis program. "This tournament has set a high standard, and we look forward to making it an annual tradition that continues to inspire and connect young tennis players."

“When we started planning this event, we were hoping to have 80 kids registered,” said Leslie Boyd of Shorewood Boosters. Shorewood Juniorclaimed the Girls Gold Singles title over Gettmann 6-0, 6-2, having secured the Girls Gold Singles and Gold Mixed Doubles titles at the Snohomish Summer Smash the prior weekend.“When we started planning this event, we were hoping to have 80 kids registered,” saids.





Rob Mann, head coach of the Shorecrest High School tennis program, added, "The collaboration between our schools and the enthusiastic participation from the players, families and volunteers made this event a resounding success. 'We are very excited about the future of the Shoreline Slam and the positive impact it will continue to have on our local tennis community for years to come."

Final results are attached, with more information available at



Shoreline Slam Presented by Tennis Center Sand Point 2024 Final Results

Boys Gold Singles

Luke Madath (Bishop Blanchet) def. Henry Zhu (The Overlake School) 6-1,6-4

Consolation: Jiang Yang (Cascade) def. Indigo Vining (Shorecrest) 8-4

Boys Gold Doubles

Madath & Peter Kosten (Shorewood) def. Zhu and Benjamin Tan (Overlake) 6-4, 6-2

def. Zhu and Benjamin Tan (Overlake) 6-4, 6-2 Consolation: Dylan Kim & Levi Seslar (Kamiak) def. Aren Whaley (Lincoln) & Dean Johnson (Seattle Prep) 8-3

Girls Gold Singles

Carlota Garibay Romero (Shorewood) def . Rylie Gettmann (Shorewood) 6-0, 6-2

def 6-0, 6-2 Consolation: Bernadine Salvatierra (Squalicum) & Claire Stodola (Sehome) def. Cassidy Hill & Natasha Hartley (Highline) 8-3

Girls Gold Doubles

Gettmann and Alex Mignogna (Shorewood ) def. Addie Streidl and Caroline Carter (Lakeside) 6-1, 6-1

) def. Addie Streidl and Caroline Carter (Lakeside) 6-1, 6-1 Consolation: Meiweya Amazona (Archbishop Murphy) def. Lauren Rosauer (Seattle Prep) 8-4

Mixed Gold Doubles

Gettmann and Madath def. Streidl and Nalu Akiona (Edmonds Woodway) 6-1, 6-1

def. Streidl and Nalu Akiona (Edmonds Woodway) 6-1, 6-1 Consolation: Aivy Nguyen (Silas) & Nicholas Markham (Curtis) def. Roman Easter & Cassidy Hill (Highline) 8-5

Boys Silver Singles

Logan McKay (University Prep) def. Alvaro Lucioni (SAAS) 6-0, 2-6, 10-3

Consolation: Edward Hammar (Kamiak) def. Nathaniel Skonier (Shorecrest) 8-2

Boys Silver Doubles

Lucioni (SAAS) and Tucker Punke (Seattle Prep) def. McKay and Nash Langer (Bishop Blanchet) 6-1, 6-2

Consolation: Joey Nyman & Teagan Nguyen (Curtis) def. Sergey Tsay & Kaden Wu (Kamiak) 8-5

Girls Silver Singles

Jojo Ziegler (The Bush School) def. Sophia Manabat (Cascade) 6-3, 6-2

Consolation: Sydney Stimmel (Columbia River) def. Audrey Garcia (Kamiak) 8-3

Girls Silver Doubles

Annie VanAssche & Cora Jones (Snohomish) def. Scarlett Ebel & Lauren Rosauer (Seattle Prep) 6-0, 6-3

Consolation: Addie Falkin & Cally Webb (Shorewood) def. Rachel Bell & Kira McKay (Burlington Edison) 8-7

Mixed Silver Doubles

Cole Skotdal & Mary Beth Salentine (Seattle Prep) def. Dean Johnson & Scarlett Ebel (Seattle Prep) 6-3, 6-2

Consolation: Jad Elayan & Manabat (Cascade) def. Sydney & Tyler Stimmel (Columbia River) 8-3

Zachary Gordon, Shorewood took

Bronze in Boys singles Boys Bronze Singles

Zachary Gordon (Shorewood) def. Drew Boyd (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-2

def. 6-3, 6-2 Consolation: Reid Bley (Shorewood) def. Carter Moores (Snohomish) 8-3

Boys Bronze Doubles

Thomas Finch (Bishop Blanchet) and Cameron Kliger (Seattle Prep) def. Gordon and Boyd 7-6, 1-6, 10-2

Consolation: Fletcher Grant (Nathan Hale) & Carlos Brown (Mountlake Terrace) def. David Yoon and Kazuki Stellmon (Shorecrest) 8-2

Girls Bronze Singles

Ophelia Colic (Brentwood College) def. Milah Merlino (Bishop Blanchet)

Consolation: Karli Nelson (Snohomish) def. Abrielle Wahl (Kings) 9-8

Girls Bronze Doubles

Aivy Le and Maily Nguyen (Silas) round robin winners



“To have over double that number participate in our very first year shows us just how much kids value friendly competition against their peers. We are so happy to have been able to provide them with this opportunity.”Final results are attached, with more information available at Shoreline Slam For his last victory of the weekend, Madath teamed up for Mixed Doubles with Shorewood Junior, winning 6-1, 6-1 overand

Offering Gold, Silver and Bronze divisions, both tournaments cater to players of all abilities, from junior varsity to state medalists.and 5th place boys doubles medalist at the 2024 WA State 3A Tennis Championships, dominated the event, claiming first place honors in each of the Boys Gold Singles, Boys Gold Doubles and Gold Mixed Doubles events.