Washington State Standard: Voters to decide on pace of Washington’s transition off natural gas

Greg Lane, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Washington, holds a petition for a proposed ballot measure to block local and state efforts to transition away from use of natural gas. Anthony Anton, president of the Washington Hospitality Association, and Ryann Blake, owner of Chimney Techniques in Aberdeen, joined a news conference May 15, 2024 in Olympia, Wash. to kick off signature gathering. (Jerry Cornfield/Washington State Standard)