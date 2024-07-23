Shoreline Veterans Association selling memorial bricks at Shoreline Farmers Market

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Shoreline Veterans Association at the Shoreline Farmers Market

The Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA) is sponsoring a booth at the Shoreline Farmer Market this Saturday, to display engraved bricks that are installed at the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza to honor veterans.

The Recognition Plaza has five benches where you can sit, relax and contemplate the names engraved on the bricks. The Plaza is located at Shoreline City Hall, at the base of the flagpole, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

Please visit the SVA this Saturday and learn about the stories behind the engraved bricks and consider having a brick installed at the Plaza to honor a veteran past, present or future in your family so that the Plaza can tell new stories.

For a donation of $100 (tax deductible) an engraved brick will be placed in the Plaza to honor a past, present or future veteran.


Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  