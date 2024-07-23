Shoreline Veterans Association selling memorial bricks at Shoreline Farmers Market
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
|Shoreline Veterans Association at the Shoreline Farmers Market
The Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA) is sponsoring a booth at the Shoreline Farmer Market this Saturday, to display engraved bricks that are installed at the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza to honor veterans.
The Recognition Plaza has five benches where you can sit, relax and contemplate the names engraved on the bricks. The Plaza is located at Shoreline City Hall, at the base of the flagpole, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
Please visit the SVA this Saturday and learn about the stories behind the engraved bricks and consider having a brick installed at the Plaza to honor a veteran past, present or future in your family so that the Plaza can tell new stories.
For a donation of $100 (tax deductible) an engraved brick will be placed in the Plaza to honor a past, present or future veteran.
0 comments:
Post a Comment