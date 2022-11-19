Today is World Toilet Day

Aurora Village Transit Center

Photo courtesy Metro

In my 40 years of using this transit center, it is rare I have needed a toilet as my house is a few blocks away. However as a transit rider I must see this several times a week. From the undeveloped area east of the transit center, drainage is into Lake Ballinger.



Actions can be done to reduce the harm caused by the absence of toilets in this location. I do not see this as a homelessness issue, I see it as a sanitation issue. I am 73 and who knows how many more years I can advocate for this. I would like to be part of the solution.



For inspiration I ask you to google "pit stop San Francisco"

















November 19 is the United Nations observance of World Toilet Day. "3.6 billion people are still living with poor quality toilets that ruin their health and pollute their environment." (United Nations World Toilet Day).At the Aurora Village Transit Station we have the crossroads of two counties with countless travelers, some waiting over an hour for a transfer out. Today I saw two recent instances of human feces at bus shelters. Other shelters smell of human urine. Nearby properties face similar unhealthy conditions.