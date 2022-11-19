Scene on the Sound: Push me - Pull you

Photo by Jan Hansen

I'm thinking that we should provide every child in the area with a book about tugboats - they are so much a part of our environment.

I just tried to find the title of the tugboat book I remember from my childhood. But I'm going to stop looking because most of the books I loved as a child are absolutely horrible now that I read them as an adult.

I did easily find 30 other tugboat children's books - maybe we could donate a book to each school library.

