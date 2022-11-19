The Mayor, the Chamber of Commerce, and lions welcomed new business Paris Academy of Beauty to Shoreline

Owner Paris Tran (center, pink dress), with family, friends,

Chamber of Commerce members, Shoreline councilmembers and others.

The ribbon-cutting for the The ribbon-cutting for the Paris Academy of Beauty was a joyous occasion with owners, staff, local dignitaries and business leaders. Oh, and two Chinese lions.





The cosmetology school, located on Aurora across from Aurora Village at 20109 Aurora Ave N Ste 104, Shoreline WA 98133 , opened its doors on Saturday, November 5, 2022 and is currently enrolling students.





The academy has programs to train Nail Technicians and Estheticians (skin care specialists). They support their students through every phase of their education, graduation and career placement.





Interior of the school on Aurora

Owner Paris Tran has created a cozy, comfortable, and welcoming environment to provide high-quality education and training for future beauty professionals to have rewarding careers in the beauty industry. Owner Paris Tran has created a cozy, comfortable, and welcoming environment to provide high-quality education and training for future beauty professionals to have rewarding careers in the beauty industry.





Paris looks forward to welcoming customers in January.





To the delight of the guests, the lions at the ribbon cutting event performed a 20 minute dance.





The dance, performed by dancers from the Mak Fai Kung Fu club , is for good luck and fortune, so the academy should prosper!





Providing opportunities for others and maintaining excellence in education is at the cornerstone of the Paris Academy of Beauty.





For more information about the school, contact them at 206-801-7236.















