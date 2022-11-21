New HR Director for Lake Forest Park

Monday, November 21, 2022

Shannon Moore
HR Director, LFP
Shannon Moore recently joined the City of Lake Forest Park as our new Human Resources Director. 

Responsible for the overall vision and direction of the City's Human Resources' activities and programs, her role includes managing, administering, and overseeing the human resources functions, as well as providing assistance to leadership and staff. 

In addition to her 15 years of experience, Shannon brings with her a passion for supporting an organization's diversity and inclusion efforts and fostering employee engagement.

Shannon graduated from Gonzaga University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with concentrations in Human Resources and Finance and most recently earned her certification in Women's Leadership from her alma mater.



