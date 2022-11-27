Conflict De-escalation training Monday at St. Dunstan's - hybrid format
Sunday, November 27, 2022
On Monday November 28, 2022 at 7pm St. Dunstan’s will host Conflict De-escalation training.
It is designed for volunteers with our local housing insecure population or anyone who might encounter a situation where these skills would be useful.
This training will also teach you to spot some behaviors and triggers to be aware of.
Presented by North Sound Radar Navigator Sventlana Kirilova, MA, LMHC, MHP, and hosted by St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) and the City of Shoreline.
Join in person at St. Dunstan's church, 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 or email staff@nuhsa.org for the Zoom link.
Questions? Email staff@nuhsa.org
