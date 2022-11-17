Shop Local and save on Greenhouse Gas Emissions - craft fairs in November and December
Thursday, November 17, 2022
This is the season of local craft fairs. Local artists, crafters, painters, potters, jewelers, welders are getting their wares ready to sell at markets.
Shopping close to home this year is worth a try! You can find unique items not available elsewhere, you don’t need to pay shipping costs AND shopping for locally sourced goods has the huge added benefit of not generating delivery truck CO2 emissions.
This turns your purchase into a gift for yourself, your neighbors, and future generations of Earth’s inhabitants by limiting greenhouse gas contributions to the atmosphere where they work as a blanket to heat our climate.
Here is a sampling of local events.
Saturday, November 19, 2022
St Matthew Craft Fair9am- 4pm30+ vendorsFree Admission
ShoreLake Arts Underground Holiday Market10am - 4pmFree AdmissionJewelry | Textiles | Crafts | Arts |Food Trucks | Gourmet Foods | Holiday Music | WorkshopsShoreline City Hall Covered Parking Garage
Edmonds Landing Art and Garage Sale11am - 2pmFree AdmissionArtwork | crafts | cards | furniture | household items
Sunday, November 20
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Holiday Craft Fair10am - 2pmFree AdmissionTextiles| Jewelry | Crafts |Candles| Handmade Soaps | Woodworking |Holiday wreaths
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market10am - 2pmFree AdmissionWinter fresh food, smoked salmon, potatoes, broccoli, fudge, baked good, jams
Saturday and Sunday, December 3 - December 4
Heartful Rootz Winter Maker’s Market10am - 5pmFree AdmissionBIPGM winter maker's market. hundreds of high quality handmade local gifts
Saturday, December 17
Shoreline Farmers Market Harvest Market10am - 2pmFree AdmissionWinter produce and handmade local gifts
Sunday, December 18
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Holiday Craft Fair10am - 2pmFree AdmissionTextiles| Jewelry | Crafts |Candles| Handmade Soaps | Woodworking |Holiday wreaths
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market10am - 2pmFree AdmissionWinter fresh food, smoked salmon, potatoes, broccoli, fudge, baked good, jams
Open all the time
Shorelake Arts Gallery
Tuesday – Saturday, 12 - 5pmThe ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a not-for-profit gallery and gift shop featuring rotating art exhibits (every 6 weeks), as well as jewelry, ceramics, paper goods, glass, textiles and more by local artists.
The Chocolate ManMonday- Friday 10am - 7pmSaturday 10am to 6pmSunday 11am to 4pm
Why shop local?
Fun art showcases and market events support local crafters and artists. By sharing their delightfully creative, unique work with us they directly vitalize our economy.
In addition, shopping local can reduce emissions from air freight and the delivery vehicles. Greenhouse gasses GHG are emitted by all cars and trucks that are fueled with fossil fuels. These Greenhouse gasses can stay in the atmosphere for a century. It is as if the GHG are a blanket surrounding the earth. This results in warmer climate, rising seas and can affect our health and our ecosystem
