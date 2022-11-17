Shop Local and save on Greenhouse Gas Emissions - craft fairs in November and December

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Photo by Armand Micheline
By Sarah Phillips

This is the season of local craft fairs. Local artists, crafters, painters, potters, jewelers, welders are getting their wares ready to sell at markets.

Shopping close to home this year is worth a try! You can find unique items not available elsewhere, you don’t need to pay shipping costs AND shopping for locally sourced goods has the huge added benefit of not generating delivery truck CO2 emissions. 

This turns your purchase into a gift for yourself, your neighbors, and future generations of Earth’s inhabitants by limiting greenhouse gas contributions to the atmosphere where they work as a blanket to heat our climate.

Here is a sampling of local events.

Saturday, November 19, 2022

St Matthew Craft Fair
9am- 4pm
30+ vendors
Free Admission

ShoreLake Arts Underground Holiday Market
10am - 4pm
Free Admission
Jewelry | Textiles | Crafts | Arts |
Food Trucks | Gourmet Foods | Holiday Music | Workshops
Shoreline City Hall Covered Parking Garage

Edmonds Landing Art and Garage Sale
11am - 2pm
Free Admission
Artwork | crafts | cards | furniture | household items

Sunday, November 20

Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Holiday Craft Fair
10am - 2pm
Free Admission
Textiles| Jewelry | Crafts |Candles| Handmade Soaps | Woodworking |Holiday wreaths

Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
10am - 2pm
Free Admission
Winter fresh food, smoked salmon, potatoes, broccoli, fudge, baked good, jams

Saturday and Sunday, December 3 - December 4

Heartful Rootz Winter Maker’s Market
10am - 5pm
Free Admission
BIPGM winter maker's market. hundreds of high quality handmade local gifts


Saturday, December 17

Shoreline Farmers Market Harvest Market
10am - 2pm
Free Admission
Winter produce and handmade local gifts


Sunday, December 18

Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Holiday Craft Fair
10am - 2pm
Free Admission
Textiles| Jewelry | Crafts |Candles| Handmade Soaps | Woodworking |Holiday wreaths

Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
10am - 2pm
Free Admission
Winter fresh food, smoked salmon, potatoes, broccoli, fudge, baked good, jams

Open all the time

Shorelake Arts Gallery
Tuesday – Saturday, 12 - 5pm
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a not-for-profit gallery and gift shop featuring rotating art exhibits (every 6 weeks), as well as jewelry, ceramics, paper goods, glass, textiles and more by local artists.

The Chocolate Man
Monday- Friday 10am - 7pm
Saturday 10am to 6pm
Sunday 11am to 4pm

Why shop local?

Fun art showcases and market events support local crafters and artists. By sharing their delightfully creative, unique work with us they directly vitalize our economy.

In addition, shopping local can reduce emissions from air freight and the delivery vehicles. Greenhouse gasses GHG are emitted by all cars and trucks that are fueled with fossil fuels. These Greenhouse gasses can stay in the atmosphere for a century. It is as if the GHG are a blanket surrounding the earth. This results in warmer climate, rising seas and can affect our health and our ecosystem



