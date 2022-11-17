Shop Local and save on Greenhouse Gas Emissions - craft fairs in November and December

Photo by Armand Micheline By Sarah Phillips By Sarah Phillips





This turns your purchase into a gift for yourself, your neighbors, and future generations of Earth’s inhabitants by limiting greenhouse gas contributions to the atmosphere where they work as a blanket to heat our climate.



Here is a sampling of local events.



Saturday, November 19, 2022





St Matthew Craft Fair 9am- 4pm 30+ vendors Free Admission 1240 NE 127th St





ShoreLake Arts Underground Holiday Market 10am - 4pm Free Admission Jewelry | Textiles | Crafts | Arts | Food Trucks | Gourmet Foods | Holiday Music | Workshops Shoreline City Hall Covered Parking Garage 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline





Edmonds Landing Art and Garage Sale 11am - 2pm Free Admission Artwork | crafts | cards | furniture | household items 180 2nd Ave S, Edmonds



Sunday, November 20





Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Holiday Craft Fair 10am - 2pm Free Admission Textiles| Jewelry | Crafts |Candles| Handmade Soaps | Woodworking |Holiday wreaths 17171 Bothell Way NE





Lake Forest Park Farmers Market 10am - 2pm Free Admission Winter fresh food, smoked salmon, potatoes, broccoli, fudge, baked good, jams 17171 Bothell Way NE



Saturday and Sunday, December 3 - December 4





Heartful Rootz Winter Maker’s Market 10am - 5pm Free Admission BIPGM winter maker's market. hundreds of high quality handmade local gifts Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133







Saturday, December 17





Shoreline Farmers Market Harvest Market 10am - 2pm Free Admission Winter produce and handmade local gifts Shoreline Park n Ride 192nd and Aurora Ave N









Sunday, December 18





Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Holiday Craft Fair 10am - 2pm Free Admission Textiles| Jewelry | Crafts |Candles| Handmade Soaps | Woodworking |Holiday wreaths 17171 Bothell Way NE





Lake Forest Park Farmers Market 10am - 2pm Free Admission Winter fresh food, smoked salmon, potatoes, broccoli, fudge, baked good, jams 17171 Bothell Way NE



Open all the time





Shorelake Arts Gallery

Tuesday – Saturday, 12 - 5pm The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a not-for-profit gallery and gift shop featuring rotating art exhibits (every 6 weeks), as well as jewelry, ceramics, paper goods, glass, textiles and more by local artists.





The Chocolate Man Monday- Friday 10am - 7pm Saturday 10am to 6pm Sunday 11am to 4pm 17171 Bothell Way NE Lower level of the Town Center



Why shop local?



Fun art showcases and market events support local crafters and artists. By sharing their delightfully creative, unique work with us they directly vitalize our economy.



In addition, shopping local can reduce emissions from air freight and the delivery vehicles. Greenhouse gasses GHG are emitted by all cars and trucks that are fueled with fossil fuels. These Greenhouse gasses can stay in the atmosphere for a century. It is as if the GHG are a blanket surrounding the earth. This results in warmer climate, rising seas and can affect our health and our ecosystem









This is the season of local craft fairs. Local artists, crafters, painters, potters, jewelers, welders are getting their wares ready to sell at markets.Shopping close to home this year is worth a try! You can find unique items not available elsewhere, you don’t need to pay shipping costs AND shopping for locally sourced goods has the huge added benefit of not generating delivery truck CO2 emissions.