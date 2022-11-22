The easiest Thanksgiving meal you'll never cook: Lake Forest Bar and Grill has you covered

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Perfectly roasted

Here's a game changer for Thanksgiving dinner. Lake Forest Bar and Grill on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, will provide dinner for you.

Thanksgiving plans undetermined?? We’ve got everything you’ll need.

Carnivore, pescatarian, vegetarian and vegan options available for our 3 course dinner!

Left over packages and drink kits, desserts too! We’ve thought of everything so you don’t have to!

https://lfpthanksgiving.square.site/
Order on the website or call 206-364-1261



