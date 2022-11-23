Stocking Stuffer Show at ShoreLake Arts Gallery through December
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
ShoreLake Arts Gallery Presents
Stocking Stuffer Show - Now through December 31, 2022
Shop this holiday season and support your local arts organization at the same time!
ShoreLake Arts Gallery has a large selection of handmade art items by Pacific Northwest artists, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber, paper goods and wood. We are always on the lookout for new and interesting inventory - stop by and discover our most recent finds!
On the walls will be 12”x12” (or smaller) paintings, mixed media, prints, and photography – the perfect gift size. Plus, boxes and bags are available for most small items helping to make your gift-wrapping a snap.
Extended 2022 Holiday Hours:
- Tuesday – Saturday, 12pm - 5pm
- Sundays: November 20 - December 18, 12pm - 5pm
- Mondays: December 5, 12 & 19, 12pm - 5pm
- Saturday, December 24, 10am – 5pm
CLOSED: Thanksgiving (Nov 24), Christmas Day (Dec 25) & New Year’s Day (Jan 1)
These hours may change. If you are making a special trip, please call first to make sure we are open: 206-588-8332.
While at the gallery you can sign up to become a member of ShoreLake Arts and receive 10% off all of your gallery purchases throughout the year!
2022 Participating Artists: Erynn Allen, Magrit Baurecht, Elsa Bouman, Jennie de Mello e Souza, Joan Glenn, Margaret Hartley, Beth Henkes, Sarah Huang, Cheryl Hufnagel, Monica Josephson, Alison Leigh Lilly, Marsha Lippert, Jennifer Munson, Teresa Stern, Brandi Young, Anna Zachariah, Michelle Zeidman
Questions: 206-588-8332 (Wed or Thurs only 12pm-5pm) or gallery@shorelakearts.org
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
