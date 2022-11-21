Two gift-making classes to explore at Shoreline Community College

Monday, November 21, 2022

Aromatherapy
Make your own gifts after taking these Continuing Education workshops at Shoreline Community College.

*Sat. November 26th 10am - 12pm Pamper Yourself with Aromatherapy

Explore aromatherapy combinations to create a scent you love! 

Infuse your signature scent into some artist-made organic body butter, mix up an exfoliating sugar scrub and more personal gifts. Note that this course is not for students who are sensitive to fragrances.
 
For adults and youth age 15+ . Fee: $39.00

*Sat. Dec 3rd 10am -12pm - Let's Make Gifts! Workshop

Nothing beats a hand-crafted gift! In this workshop you'll make rolled paper beads to craft jewelry, mix exotic bathtub teas using essential oils and botanicals. 
For adults and youth age 15+ (will accept students age 12-14 accompanied by an adult). Fee: $39.00

Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N
Building: SL015 Room 1515

