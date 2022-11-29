North City Business Association’s 23rd Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Festival Saturday, December 3, 2022
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
This year’s festival will once again feature fun for the entire family, including live music, sing-along carols, warm beverages, tasty Christmas cookies, and photos with Santa Claus. We hope to see you all there!
Location: Les Schwab at NE 180th Street and 15th Avenue NE in North City
Timing: Saturday December 3, 2022 starting at 6:30pm
Thank you to this year’s generous Sponsors:
- North City Water District will ensure Santa Claus is on hand for photo opportunities
- Les Schwab will provide a gathering place for everyone in their parking lot
- Around the Sound Community Band will be playing all sorts of festive, sing-along holiday tunes
- Shoreline / Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center will serve up plenty of hot coffee
- North City Neighborhood Association will hand out delicious holiday cookies
- Gabbert Architects and Planners helps make everything possible
- North City Business Association supports our area’s small businesses throughout the year
0 comments:
Post a Comment