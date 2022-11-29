North City Business Association’s 23rd Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Festival Saturday, December 3, 2022

We at North City Water District look forward to this special moment every year—when hundreds of colorful lights in the shape of a giant Christmas tree suddenly light up the night sky, way up on top of our 3.7 million gallon reservoir.









This year’s festival will once again feature fun for the entire family, including live music, sing-along carols, warm beverages, tasty Christmas cookies, and photos with Santa Claus. We hope to see you all there!Location: Les Schwab at NE 180th Street and 15th Avenue NE in North CityTiming:Thank you to this year’s generous Sponsors: