North City Business Association’s 23rd Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Festival Saturday, December 3, 2022

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

We at North City Water District look forward to this special moment every year—when hundreds of colorful lights in the shape of a giant Christmas tree suddenly light up the night sky, way up on top of our 3.7 million gallon reservoir.

This year’s festival will once again feature fun for the entire family, including live music, sing-along carols, warm beverages, tasty Christmas cookies, and photos with Santa Claus. We hope to see you all there!

Location: Les Schwab at NE 180th Street and 15th Avenue NE in North City

Timing: Saturday December 3, 2022 starting at 6:30pm

Thank you to this year’s generous Sponsors:


Posted by DKH at 1:03 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  