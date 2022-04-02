Arson fire destroys playground equipment at Echo Lake Park

Saturday, April 2, 2022

 
Playground equipment destroyed at Echo Lake
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

By Diane Hettrick

Just after midnight on Friday, April 1, 2022, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to Echo Lake Park to extinguish a fire in the playground.

It didn't look much better by daylight
Photo by Marla Tullio

The heat of the fire has compromised the structure such that a complete replacement will be needed at an estimated cost of $200,000. The play area has been cordoned off and will probably not be restored until summer.

The Parks department and Shoreline police are on the case.

Before the arson, the play equipment was bright and inviting
Photo by Pat Deagan

Echo Lake Park was renovated under the previous Parks bond and was opened in March 2015. (see article

The playground was designed for use by preschoolers and was a popular destination year round.



Posted by DKH at 1:43 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  