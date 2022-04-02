Arson fire destroys playground equipment at Echo Lake Park

Playground equipment destroyed at Echo Lake

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire



By Diane Hettrick





Just after midnight on Friday, April 1, 2022, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to Echo Lake Park to extinguish a fire in the playground.





It didn't look much better by daylight

Photo by Marla Tullio

The heat of the fire has compromised the structure such that a complete replacement will be needed at an estimated cost of $200,000. The play area has been cordoned off and will probably not be restored until summer.





The Parks department and Shoreline police are on the case.





Before the arson, the play equipment was bright and inviting

Photo by Pat Deagan

Echo Lake Park was renovated under the previous Parks bond and was opened in March 2015. ( Echo Lake Park was renovated under the previous Parks bond and was opened in March 2015. ( see article





The playground was designed for use by preschoolers and was a popular destination year round.











