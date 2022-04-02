Arson fire destroys playground equipment at Echo Lake Park
Saturday, April 2, 2022
By Diane Hettrick
Just after midnight on Friday, April 1, 2022, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to Echo Lake Park to extinguish a fire in the playground.
|It didn't look much better by daylight
Photo by Marla Tullio
The heat of the fire has compromised the structure such that a complete replacement will be needed at an estimated cost of $200,000. The play area has been cordoned off and will probably not be restored until summer.
The Parks department and Shoreline police are on the case.
|Before the arson, the play equipment was bright and inviting
Photo by Pat Deagan
Echo Lake Park was renovated under the previous Parks bond and was opened in March 2015. (see article)
The playground was designed for use by preschoolers and was a popular destination year round.
