Sunday, April 24, 2022

Preschool Story Time in person at the Shoreline Library

Tuesdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 1:15 or 2:15pm

Ages 3-5.

Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills.

Please register online at kcls.org/events or call the library at 206-362-7550. 

To help ensure safety, story time will be limited to 10 families, up to 25 people total. Please register the total number of people you are bringing, including adult.

You must register separately for each story time you would like to attend.

Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request. Email access@kcls.org at least seven days before the event. Automated closed captioning is always available for online events.

Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155



