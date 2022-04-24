Shorewood girls tennis continues its winning streak - season record 11-0 overall and 6-0 in conference

Emily Lin, Emma Okamura, Reese Johnson, Emma Nelson and Amelia Uran.





They defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0 on Wednesday, outscored Lynnwood 7-0, and beat Edmonds-Woodway 7-0. Shorewood's season record is 11-0 overall and 6-0 in conference.



The clash with Edmonds-Woodway pitted the top two teams undefeated in conference. Coach Moreno knew before the season started; this was the match that would settle the league championship.





The match featured many talented players from both teams. The featured match was at number 1 singles between Shorewood's Emily Lin and Edmonds-Woodway's Paige Oliver.





The match started with Lin taking control using a strong all court game to win the first set 6-2. In the second set, Oliver battled back to take a 3-2 lead before Lin took control to win four straight games and win the set 6-3 and the match.





Freshman Rylie Gettmann The rest of the Shorewood singles, number 2 freshman Rylie Gettmann, number 3 junior Lindsay Rand and number 4 junior Sophia Serwold all won in straight sets to complete the singles sweep.





Shorewood also swept in doubles, led by number 1 sophomore Emma Okamura / sophomore Emma Nelson, with great teamwork and aggressive volleys. Also winning in doubles were number 2 freshman Mari Brittle / junior Ava Lamb and number 3 sophomore Amelia Uran / sophomore Reese Johnson.





The Shorewood team has won with consistency in all parts of the game and with a high level of quality play. Singles players have not lost an individual match in 11 matches. Doubles have only lost two matches.





Of the eleven opponents the team has won 7-0 ten times. They defeated WesCo North champs Snohomish 5-2 early in the season. Overall Shorewood, in individual matches, has won 75 and lost 2. In conference, 42 individual wins with no losses.



Coach Moreno is extremely proud of the team's high level of play, consistency and great sportsmanship.



Shorewood will finish its season schedule, after Spring Break, with WesCo 4A Glacier Peak at home on May 3rd and at Arlington on May 5th. Shorewood will host the WesCo South league tournament May 10, 11 and 12.





Pre-match "campfire huddle"

WESCO 3A/2A SOUTH

Shorewood 7 - Edmonds-Woodway 0

At Shorewood H.S.



Singles

Emily Lin (SW) def. Paige Oliver 6-2, 6-3; Rylie Gettman (SW) def. Emma Wetzel 6-2, 6-4; Lindsay Rand (SW) def. Isis Liaw 7-5, 6-1; Sophia Serwold (SW) def. Maia Ali 6-3, 6-2. Doubles Doubles

Emma Okamura-Emma Nelson (SW) def. Kristian Tran-Luisa Cano 6-2, 6-0; Ava Lamb-Mari Brittle (SW) def. Makenna Cook-Natalie Colobong 7-5, 6-1; Amelia Uran-Reese Johnson (SW) def. Joyce Ho-Amanda Ly 6-0, 6-3.







The Shorewood tennis team continued its winning streak with three wins.