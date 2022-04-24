Letter to the Editor: Make room for swimmers and picnickers at Lake Ballinger

To the Editor,













Thank you for the ongoing updates about improvements to Lake Ballinger recreational area. One thing I haven't noticed is the word "swimming" in any of the published materials. Fishing and Kayaking seem to be the focus for the updated Lake Ballinger access. My experience has been that the Lake is a very popular family friendly location for kids to swim and for family bbq's. I haven't seen that many fishers in the summer months. I wonder how much of the family oriented activity will be curtailed by the fishers who will take the very limited parking for extended time periods. Same with Kayakers. The loss of even 4 parking spots to individual recreational uses would severely curtail family activity at the lake. Most family recreation fills the car with at least 4 people. I wonder if seasonal priorities could be established? Swimming and related picnic table uses June, July, and August, with Fishing and Kayaking, given the nature of the climate, the remaining months. Myself I ride my scooter to the lake as there really aren't any parking spots in the small lots.P.S. I really love the landscaping done between the Senior Center and swimming access area. Really top-notch!Wm KingLake Forest Park