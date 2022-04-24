Free Confidential Cognitive Health Screening at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center



Dr. Trevor Duncan offers free cognitive health screenings at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 10am to 3pm.





Email for an appointment: SageNeuropsych@gmail.com





Most of us see our doctor each year for a checkup of our physical health. As we age, it becomes increasingly more important to have a cognitive health checkup as well. Our cognitive health includes our ability to think clearly, learn and remember, concentrate and pay attention, and to make decisions.





Good cognitive health is an important component of performing everyday activities.



Dr. Trevor Duncan is a cognitive health expert who is trained to evaluate for problems with cognitive health, and to provide detailed treatment programs if problems are found.





Dr. Duncan will provide free, confidential cognitive screenings by appointment on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.



