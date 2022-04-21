Learn theatrical swordplay at Shoreline Community College class

Thursday, April 21, 2022

en garde!
Are you interested in learning theatrical swordplay? 

Learn basic moves, practice safety, and put together a sword fight - and you will be filmed on the final day. 

For 16+. Supplies included.

Lee Ann Hittenberger is a stage fight choreographer, with 20+ years of experience and endorsed by The Society of American Fight Directors (SAFD) as an actor/combatant. 

She has worked and taught professionally in theaters and schools.

5/17 – 5/31 - 6:00 – 8:00pm -Tuesdays (3) - $79
1600 Theater Lobby, Shoreline Community College Campus
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Register here



Posted by DKH at 3:29 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  