Learn theatrical swordplay at Shoreline Community College class

en garde! Are you interested in learning theatrical swordplay?





Learn basic moves, practice safety, and put together a sword fight - and you will be filmed on the final day.





For 16+. Supplies included.





Lee Ann Hittenberger is a stage fight choreographer, with 20+ years of experience and endorsed by The Society of American Fight Directors (SAFD) as an actor/combatant.





She has worked and taught professionally in theaters and schools.





5/17 – 5/31 - 6:00 – 8:00pm -Tuesdays (3) - $79

1600 Theater Lobby, Shoreline Community College Campus





