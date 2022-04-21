Learn theatrical swordplay at Shoreline Community College class
Learn basic moves, practice safety, and put together a sword fight - and you will be filmed on the final day.
For 16+. Supplies included.
Lee Ann Hittenberger is a stage fight choreographer, with 20+ years of experience and endorsed by The Society of American Fight Directors (SAFD) as an actor/combatant.
She has worked and taught professionally in theaters and schools.
5/17 – 5/31 - 6:00 – 8:00pm -Tuesdays (3) - $79
1600 Theater Lobby, Shoreline Community College Campus
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Register here
