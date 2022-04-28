Jazz Vespers is in person on Sunday - Mother's Day

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Jazz Vespers friends - Join us on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022 for a very special evening.

The evening’s theme is ”Wonderstruck“ and will include the world premier of music composed by Jean Chaumont for the occasion.

The featured string quartet for the evening will include Padua Canty on viola, Brandon Vance violin I, Bryan Djuanaedi violin II, and Tim Pizzichemi cello.

Jazz Vespers is held at the Lake Forest Park Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park 98155, from 5 - 6pm, and is free (although donations are requested), Masks are now optional. 

It would be so great to have you join us. And bring your mom.



