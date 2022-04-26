Tickets available for Edmonds Summer Wine Walks

SIP, SHOP, SOCIALIZE AND SUPPORT AT THE

EDMONDS SUMMER WINE WALKS





Art Walk Edmonds’ Summer Wine Walks are on two Saturdays:

June 25th and Saturday, August 6th from 5-8pm









Tickets are now available for $30 at



Art Walk Edmonds, in partnership with Seattle Uncorked, is bringing a variety of local Pacific Northwest wineries to your favorite downtown Edmonds business locations. Meet the local winemakers who will be pouring tastes of their hand-crafted wines in various shops. These award-winning boutique wineries will each have a few options for our wine-loving public to taste.



You are sure to find a new favorite bottle or two these evenings! Bottles of wine can be purchased directly at the tasting tables or at the Pop-Up Wine Shop set up at Coldwell Banker Bain, tax-free for the evening. A percentage of every purchase goes back to Art Walk Edmonds to fund the Arts in Edmonds.

Art Walk Edmonds is grateful to sponsors Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds, Ombu Salon + Spa, Cole Gallery, Adam Cobb of Windermere Real Estate Edmonds, RBC Wealth Management – Krause and Thorpe Wealth Management Team and Haines Huff Properties – Coldwell Banker Bain.



Participation in the Edmonds Wine Walks will mean you are contributing toward a great cause and supporting the arts in our community. Art Walk Edmonds, a non-profit organization, organizes and promotes the monthly Art Walks held in downtown Edmonds. Learn more about Art Walk Edmonds at This will become a reality the evenings of Saturday, June 25th and Saturday, August 6th from 5-8pm for Art Walk Edmonds’ Summer Wine Walks!Tickets are now available for $30 at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks . Come sip local wines, shop small, socialize with good friends and support the Arts in Edmonds! Buy your tickets soon - sell-outs are expected this year as in the past.Art Walk Edmonds, in partnership with Seattle Uncorked, is bringing a variety of local Pacific Northwest wineries to your favorite downtown Edmonds business locations. Meet the local winemakers who will be pouring tastes of their hand-crafted wines in various shops. These award-winning boutique wineries will each have a few options for our wine-loving public to taste.Art Walk Edmonds is grateful to sponsors Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds, Ombu Salon + Spa, Cole Gallery, Adam Cobb of Windermere Real Estate Edmonds, RBC Wealth Management – Krause and Thorpe Wealth Management Team and Haines Huff Properties – Coldwell Banker Bain.Participation in the Edmonds Wine Walks will mean you are contributing toward a great cause and supporting the arts in our community. Art Walk Edmonds, a non-profit organization, organizes and promotes the monthly Art Walks held in downtown Edmonds. Learn more about Art Walk Edmonds at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com



Photo courtesy AWE

What you need to know to go!

The Edmonds Summer Wine Walks are Saturday, June 25th and Saturday, August 6th from 5-8pm.

Tickets are $30 online at the AWE website (www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks). Word to the wise: these events have historically sold out, so get your tickets early!

Registration includes 10 tokens for one-ounce pours of wine; additional tasting tokens for registered participants will be available for $1 each (cash only).

Participants must be 21 years old. ID will be required.

Wristbands, tasting maps, tokens and bottle bags will be distributed at two outdoor check-in stations starting at 4:50pm the day of the event.

If the event is a sell-out, more tickets MAY be released for late entry starting at 6:30pm. Day of event tickets will be $40 each.

The Pop-Up Wine Shop, where you can purchase bottles of wine from the events tax-free, will be set up at Coldwell Banker Bain. You can also purchase bottles directly at the Sip Stops. Fill up your reusable bag!

Wine Walkers are encouraged to sip samples while visiting with the wine makers and merchants; but no open cups of wine may leave the premises on which they are poured. Photo courtesy AWE

June 25th Lineup: Coldwell Banker Bain ~ Madrona Bay Winery

Cole Gallery ~ Eagle Harbor Wine Co.

Ombu Salon + Spa ~ Goose Ridge Estate Winery

ArtSpot ~ Cavelero Hill Cellars

Crow ~ Rider Cellars

Edmonds Historical Society and Museum ~ Woodinville Ciderworks & Drum Roll Wine

Gallery North ~ Three of Cups

Graphite ~ Patterson Cellars

Interiors of Edmonds ~ Naches Heights Vineyard

Little Bipsy ~ Michael Florentino

The Paper Feather ~ Wandering Wolf Cellars

Rebekah's Boutique ~ Dahlman Cellars

Rogue ~ Smoky Rose Cellars

Windermere Real Estate ~ Bayernmoor Cellars

Plus, bonus tastings at Arista Wine Cellars and Dusted Valley Wine Bar!

August 6th Locations (wineries are still being finalized):

Anchor Chic

Bench and Board

Cline Jewelers

Coldwell Banker Bain

Cole Gallery

Edmonds Bookshop

Edmonds Historical Society and Museum

Field by Morgan and Moss

Little Bipsy

Pear Tree Consignment

Pelindaba Lavender

Rogue

Windermere Real Estate

Plus, bonus tastings at Arista Wine Cellars!

Art Walk Edmonds is held monthly in the picturesque waterfront town of Edmonds on the third Thursday throughout the year, rain or shine. Art Walk Edmonds is held monthly in the picturesque waterfront town of Edmonds on the third Thursday throughout the year, rain or shine.





With multiple downtown galleries and businesses hosting local and regional artists, Art Walk Edmonds attracts visitors from throughout the greater Seattle metropolitan area and is one of the top five most attended Art Walks in the region.





This non-profit 501(c)(3) organization’s mission is to expose the regional community to all types of art, including fine art to music, dance, theatre, performance art, culinary art, and the written word.









Imagine this… wandering around picturesque downtown Edmonds on a gorgeous summer evening while being entertained by live music, then popping into a local business to sample some luscious local Pacific Northwest wine.