Shoreline police and K9 unit capture car thief

Wednesday night, 4/20/22, at 10pm, a Shoreline Deputy noticed a silver 4-door sedan driving southbound on Aurora Ave N with no license plates or temporary tag.





As the Deputy activated his overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, it took off quickly north on Midvale Ave N.





A short time later, the vehicle was located after it crashed into a divider that contained shrubbery in the parking lot at the 18300 block of Midvale Ave N.





The driver quickly ran from the vehicle northbound on Aurora Ave N. The passenger was detained without incident out of the car. The car returned stolen out of the City of Kent, and a handgun was spotted by deputies on the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle.





Deputy Dallon and his K9 partner Kota responded and began to track northbound on Aurora Ave N.





At the 18800 block of Aurora, Kota located a male who matched the photo of what Officers had been provided.





The male was taken into custody without incident. Great work by K9 Kota, his partner deputy Dallon, and the other deputies on-scene assisting.





The 23-year-old suspect was booked into the King County Jail on Investigation of eluding a police vehicle, possession of a stolen car and possession of a firearm in violation of a court order.





--Shoreline Police












