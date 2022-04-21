Rainbow Bingo on Friday the 13th of May at the SL-LFP Senior Center

If you don’t suffer from paraskevidekatriaphobia (fear of Friday the 13th) join us on Friday May 13 and test your luck at May’s Rainbow Bingo.

Sylvia O'Stayformore

Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!

Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.

The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.

Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/

Call 206-365-1536

$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Please have ID and Proof of Vaccination available.

Masks are required as of today, subject to change.

with our incredible hostess,Tickets are still available but we have sold out in the past.Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer, wine and jello shots.