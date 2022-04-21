Rainbow Bingo on Friday the 13th of May at the SL-LFP Senior Center
Thursday, April 21, 2022
If you don’t suffer from paraskevidekatriaphobia (fear of Friday the 13th) join us on Friday May 13 and test your luck at May’s Rainbow Bingo.
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser
RAINBOW BINGO
with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore.
- Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
- Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
- The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
- Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
- Call 206-365-1536
- $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer, wine and jello shots.
Please have ID and Proof of Vaccination available.
Masks are required as of today, subject to change.
