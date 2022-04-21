If you still have problems after the Verizon outage - restart your phone
Thursday, April 21, 2022
For emergencies Verizon customers were advised to
- Text-to-9-1-1
- call from a landline
- use a phone on another carrier.
Text-to-9-1-1 service was functioning for Verizon mobile customers.
Customers were asked not to jam the lines by testing 9-1-1.
Verizon reported later in the day that the issue had been resolved and advised customers still experiencing problems to restart their phones.
