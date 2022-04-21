If you still have problems after the Verizon outage - restart your phone

Thursday, April 21, 2022

King County sent an alert message on Wednesday about issues affecting Verizon mobile customers nationwide and at least 3,000 from the Seattle metro area. 

For emergencies Verizon customers were advised to 
  • Text-to-9-1-1
  • call from a landline
  • use a phone on another carrier. 
Text-to-9-1-1 service was functioning for Verizon mobile customers. 

Customers were asked not to jam the lines by testing 9-1-1.

Verizon reported later in the day that the issue had been resolved and advised customers still experiencing problems to restart their phones.



