Obituary: Victoria Elinor Marion Tyler 1935-2022

Victoria Tyler 1935-2022 Victoria Elinor Marion Tyler entered the presence of the Lord on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. Victoria Elinor Marion Tyler entered the presence of the Lord on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.





She was a proud 1953 graduate of Garfield High School. On April 15, 1955, she married the love of her life, Edward Gordon Tyler at the Seattle Baptist Church. She liked telling the story that she and Ed had been married so long that April 15 was not yet income Tax Day when they walked down the aisle.









Victoria and Ed worked hard to provide a wonderful life for their girls. In 1963, they purchased their family home in Seattle, now Shoreline, and made memories there for decades. In 2008, they moved to eastern Washington and built a home in Coulee City, WA, experiencing small-town living during their retirement before moving to Spokane and residing at Touchmark and Rockwood Retirement Community.



Victoria was preceded in death by her mother and father, Charles and Elizabeth Hart, brother, William Hart and her first child, Edward Gordon Tyler, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward, daughters Pamela Tyler McInnes (Rock), Cindy Tyler Pridemore (Dave), Corinne Tyler Isaak (Brian), and 10 grandchildren -- Alexandria McInnes, Arianna McInnes, Samantha Pridemore Dale (Jordan), Sabrina Pridemore, Tabitha Pridemore, Madeline Isaak Hodges (Flash), Monique Isaak O’Neill (Connor), Maguire Isaak, Marianna Isaak, Mallory Isaak, great-granddaughter, Hallie June Hodges and brother-in-law, Charles Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Edward and Victoria Tyler Scholarship at the Columbia Basin Foundation or to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation:





A Celebration of Life service is planned for family and friends, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 2:00pm, at Rockwood Event Center, 2903 E. 25th Avenue, Spokane, WA, and a family burial service at the Washington State Veteran’s Cemetery in Medical Lake on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 9:45am.



Please share a loving memory at:







With the typical spunk of a redhead -- her long, beautiful auburn hair, bright blue eyes, and her personality with pizzazz made for a gorgeous girl. For 67 years, Ed and Victoria traveled through life working as a team. They were blessed with three daughters, Pamela LaRae, Cynthia Kay, and Corinne Michelle.

Victoria was a Seattle girl, born and raised in the heart of the city. She entered this world on January 3, 1935, and her stomping ground, as she would say, was Madison Park during her childhood.