Shorewood High School presents Peter and the Starcatcher

May 12-14 and 19-21 at 7:00pm

May 15 and 22 at 1:00pm

A boy with no name, parents, or hope to speak of sets off on a journey involving charming orphans, devilish pirates, a giant crocodile, and, of course, Star Stuff. Learn about the origins of Peter Pan, Captain Hook, and Neverland with Shorewood High School's return to live theatre in Peter and the Starcatcher.Performance dates:Location:Tickets:$10 each on Brown Paper Tickets $12 at the door