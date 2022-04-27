Shorewood High School presents Peter and the Starcatcher

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Shorewood High School Presents Peter and the Starcatcher

A boy with no name, parents, or hope to speak of sets off on a journey involving charming orphans, devilish pirates, a giant crocodile, and, of course, Star Stuff. Learn about the origins of Peter Pan, Captain Hook, and Neverland with Shorewood High School's return to live theatre in Peter and the Starcatcher.

Performance dates:
  • May 12-14 and 19-21 at 7:00pm
  • May 15 and 22 at 1:00pm

Location:
Shorewood High School Theatre
17300 Fremont Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Tickets:
$10 each on Brown Paper Tickets
$12 at the door




