Shorewood High School presents Peter and the Starcatcher
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
A boy with no name, parents, or hope to speak of sets off on a journey involving charming orphans, devilish pirates, a giant crocodile, and, of course, Star Stuff. Learn about the origins of Peter Pan, Captain Hook, and Neverland with Shorewood High School's return to live theatre in Peter and the Starcatcher.
Performance dates:
Location:
Shorewood High School Theatre
17300 Fremont Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Tickets:
$10 each on Brown Paper Tickets
$12 at the door
