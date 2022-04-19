Some tickets left for The Spongebob Musical at Shorecrest High School

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. 

Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. 

And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. 

The power of optimism really can save the world!

If you are looking for some wonderful (and affordable) family entertainment, then Shorecrest High School's The SpongeBob Musical is your answer! 

If you're not familiar with the quality of Shorecrest shows, then you are in for a treat! 

Tickets are already going fast. Here's the important info:

The SpongeBob Musical will run from Thursday, May 12, through Sunday, May 15 and again the following weekend, Thursday, May 19, through Sunday, May 22, 2022. 

Evening performance times are 7:30pm on Thursdays-Saturdays; matinees are at 2:00pm each Sunday. 

Visit the event page at Brown Paper Tickets (https://m.bpt.me/event/5418595) to reserve your tickets. 
Advance ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for students ($15 at the door, day of show). 




