ADK awards scholarships to local high school seniors

Alpha Delta Chapter members plus the scholarship winners and their parents

front row: Troy Trimmer, Rosemary Trimmer, Hayley Trimmer, Kate Reader, Kim Eckart, Bill Reader

middle row: Jeanine Van Tassel, Anne Dame, Lynn Holmes, Sue Renhard, Kim Haff, Geralyn Shreve, Pearl Noreen, Donna Reynolds, Cathy Petersen, Nancy Parle, Mary Jo Helle

back row: Karen Mikolasy, Karen Novstrup, Krist Sharpe









Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization of women educators who support excellence in education, families and communities, and world understanding.





This $1,000 scholarship is awarded by the Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa to a graduating senior who has demonstrated high academic performance, involvement in activities and community service, and a true desire to work with children. This year, Alpha Delta Chapter, established in Shoreline in 1963, was pleased to award two scholarships.





Kathryn Reader, Shorecrest Kathryn Reader, daughter of Kim Eckart and Bill Reader of Lake Forest Park, is an AP scholar, a musician, a leader and an athlete. , daughter of Kim Eckart and Bill Reader of Lake Forest Park, is an AP scholar, a musician, a leader and an athlete.





In between studying many Honors, Advanced Placement and UW courses in history, English, and math plus playing in the Shorecrest Symphonic Orchestra, Kate has made time to play basketball and, especially, to give to others.





Her community service includes mentoring, tutoring, coaching, and being a counselor for Camp Shoreline. She knows what working with children is all about.





Kate wants to help young people at an early stage in their lives to set them on a path for success.





She plans to attend Santa Clara University where she will study education.





Hayley Trimmer, Shorewood Hayley Trimmer is the daughter of Rosemary and Troy Trimmer of Shoreline. is the daughter of Rosemary and Troy Trimmer of Shoreline.





While excelling in a variety of Honors, AP, and UW classes, Hayley has also been interested in sports, music, and drama.





She was a swimmer for Shorewood and the Dale Turner YMCA, plays in the SW Band, and was initiated into Thespian Troupe 640.





Ever since her first “classroom” of stuffed animals, Hayley knew she wanted to be a teacher. Her work as a babysitter, peer tutor, Canopy Scholars volunteer, and summer camp counselor with the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation have only increased that desire.





Hayley plans to attend college at the University of Vermont and become an elementary school educator.









