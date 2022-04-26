Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Manager (TE3)

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$70,938 - $95,432 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an ambitious and proactive professional to serve as our next Design Project Manager. This position will be responsible for delivering assigned projects within the allocated scope, schedule, and budget while leading and developing direct reports to become effective team members and future leaders at WSDOT. The Design Project Manager will support WSDOT’s mission to provide and support safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses.