Shoreline and Northshore Fire to hold joint meeting to finalize interlocal agreement
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
SPECIAL JOINT MEETING NOTICE
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Meeting on April 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. for a joint Board meeting with the Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.
The purpose of the special joint meeting is to discuss and approve the Interlocal Agreement (ILA) between the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments. A decision by both Departments is expected.
DATE: April 28, 2022
TIME: 5:00 pm
LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
On-site attendance is allowed at full capacity, masks are optional, and physical distancing is encouraged. To attend the meeting online please use the below information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86855645380?pwd=UGNSR0t5b2E1aGxWZ2x2QmlQZDlyQT09
Meeting ID: 868 5564 5380
Passcode: 243575
Dial by your location: #253 215 8782
The agenda can be retrieved on the Shoreline Fire Department website (http://www.shorelinefire.com/).
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
April 26, 2022
