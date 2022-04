Shoreline and Northshore Fire to hold joint meeting to finalize interlocal agreement

SPECIAL JOINT MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Meeting on April 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. for a joint Board meeting with the Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.The purpose of the special joint meeting is to discuss and approve the Interlocal Agreement (ILA) between the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments. A decision by both Departments is expected.DATE: April 28, 2022TIME: 5:00 pmLOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department17525 Aurora Avenue NorthShoreline, WA 98133On-site attendance is allowed at full capacity, masks are optional, and physical distancing is encouraged. To attend the meeting online please use the below information:Meeting ID: 868 5564 5380Passcode: 243575Dial by your location: #253 215 8782The agenda can be retrieved on the Shoreline Fire Department website ( http://www.shorelinefire.com/ ).Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantApril 26, 2022