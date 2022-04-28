State stops placement of minors at behavioral health hospital in Kirkland
Thursday, April 28, 2022
|Fairfax Hospital
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Limited Stop Placement at Fairfax Behavioral Health Hospital (BHC Fairfax), a psychiatric hospital in Kirkland.
The hospital is not allowed to admit any new patients under the age of 18 until conditions posing immediate risk to the safety of patients are addressed.
On Thursday, April 21, DOH staff went to BHC Fairfax to investigate allegations of serious and immediate risk to the safety of patients. The department issued a Notice of Immediate Jeopardy based on deficient practices at the facility, including failure to identify patients at risk for harm, failure to implement a plan of care for the prevention of sexual aggression and victimization, and failure to maintain a safe patient care environment.
The hospital submitted a plan to correct the immediate risk to patients, but a follow-up inspection over the weekend found ongoing concerns, which led the department to issue a Limited Stop Placement that prohibits new admission of patients under the age of 18 until the risks are addressed. The department is actively monitoring the hospital’s progress to correct the violations.
Information about the enforcement action is available on the DOH website. This is an ongoing investigation and no additional details can be released at this time.
The Department of Health promotes public health and the delivery of safe, high quality health care in Washington by regulating health care providers and facilities. We establish licensure requirements for health care facilities, perform routine inspections, investigate complaints, and take enforcement action when warranted to protect patient safety.
0 comments:
Post a Comment